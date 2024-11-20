Iraqi Interior Minister calls on security forces to ensure successful census

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari called on security forces to support the field census teams and ensure the success of the population census, emphasizing the importance of providing the best security services and maintaining the highest standards of humane treatment for all citizens.

In a speech delivered by the ministry's official spokesperson, Brigadier General Muqdad Miri, the Minister stated, "Our country is progressing from victory to victory and from achievement to achievement under the National Service Government led by Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. Today, we are on the verge of a significant service and developmental achievement that Iraq has not witnessed in over three decades."

"Just as you have been victorious in all previous battles, we hope and are fully confident that you will rise to the responsibility entrusted to you in completing this major project for your people, ensuring it proceeds smoothly and achieves its intended goals. You will be a great support to your brothers in the state institutions responsible for implementing the census, enabling them to perform their duties to the best of their abilities." ,

Yesterday, Iraqi authorities announced the commencement of a nationwide curfew across all provinces, as part of a comprehensive government plan aimed at facilitating the census process and ensuring its smooth conduct.

Iraq’s High-Security Committee for the Population Census announced that a curfew will run from midnight on November 19-20 to midnight on November 21-22, covering the Kurdistan Region.

The country last conducted a nationwide census in 1987, including all provinces, followed by a 1997 census without the participation of the Kurdistan Region.