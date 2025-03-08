Iraqi Intelligence arrests high-ranking ISIS operative

Shafaq News/ Iraqi forces captured a high-ranking ISIS operative in Saladin, the Intelligence and Security Directorate announced on Saturday.

The arrested individual, responsible for the group’s finance, logistics, and intelligence operations, was targeted by the Special Task Force and was wanted under Article 4 of the Counter-Terrorism Law.

The announcement follows a similar incident last month, when the Counter-Terrorism Service arrested several ISIS members in the Hamrin Mountains.

ISIS is a militant extremist group that emerged from al-Qaeda in Iraq and declared a self-proclaimed caliphate in 2014, seizing vast territories across Iraq and Syria.

Known for its brutal tactics, including mass executions and terrorist attacks, the group was largely defeated in 2017 but continues to operate through sleeper cells and insurgent activities. Despite losing its territorial control, ISIS remains a security threat, conducting sporadic attacks in the Middle East and beyond.