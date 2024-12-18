Iraqi Intelligence Service Law poised for approval post-recess

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee revealed that the Iraqi Intelligence Service Law is ready for a vote and is expected to be passed after the legislative recess. The delay in passing the law was attributed to disagreements over other laws.

"The Intelligence Service Law is crucial for a segment of the security forces, as the intelligence service is integral to the security apparatus and vital to the Iraqi state," Committee member Ali Nima Al-Bindawi told Shafaq News.

He explained that "the law has undergone two readings and several amendments, with four discussions held within the Security and Defense Committee, involving the service's head, senior staff, and legal and security departments. Various political factions and deputies have submitted proposals and amendments to the law."

"The Intelligence Service Law is ready for a vote. It was presented for voting twice, but due to a lack of quorum caused by disputes over other laws, the vote was postponed until after the legislative recess."

Earlier today, a government source told Shafaq News that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani appointed Hamid Al-Shatri as the head of the Iraqi Intelligence Service. Al-Shatri previously held the position of head of the National Security Service.