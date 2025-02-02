Iraqi Health Ministry signs agreement with French “Sanofi” under "Imkan" Program

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Health announced, on Sunday, that it has signed a cooperation agreement with French pharmaceutical company “Sanofi” to develop the country’s healthcare and awareness sector.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Health Minister Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnawi and French Ambassador to Iraq Patrick Dorrell, according to a statement from the ministry.

It aims to strengthen capabilities in the healthcare and awareness sectors within the framework of the "Imkan" program, and represents an "innovative model for public-private sector partnerships," the statement added.

Minister Al-Hasnawi emphasized that the agreement marks a significant step in the ministry's strategy to enhance the healthcare system. He highlighted the importance of leveraging global expertise and strategic partnerships with leading companies in the healthcare sector to provide integrated and sustainable solutions.

French Ambassador Dorrell stressed that the partnership is an important milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between France and Iraq in the healthcare field.

He reaffirmed Sanofi's commitment to supporting Iraq's efforts in developing its healthcare system and delivering the best medical services to its citizens.

Meanwhile, Rami Nassar, Head of the Middle East Pharmaceutical Unit and Sanofi’s Regional Director in Jordan, stated that the collaboration under the "Imkan" program reflects their commitment to working with the ministry to build the capacity of doctors and nurses.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring access to advanced healthcare technologies and modernizing the healthcare system in line with international standards.

Nassar noted that this partnership "reflects our commitment to providing the best global and regional expertise to develop the Iraqi healthcare system."