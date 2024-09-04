Iraqi Ground Forces confirm Shafaq report: 2 intelligence officers killed in Kirkuk bombing

2024-09-04T19:29:46+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq's Ground Forces Command (GFC) confirmed the deaths of two senior intelligence officers in a bombing that targeted their vehicle during a security operation in Kirkuk, northeastern Iraq.

The GFC said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Laith Moayed Yassin Al-Hayali, Director of Intelligence for the 8th Mechanized Infantry Division, and Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Mohammed Amin, Intelligence Officer of the 32nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade." Both were killed by a roadside bomb in Al-Ghura mountains while on duty.

The command vowed to pursue the "terrorist criminals" responsible for the attack.

Earlier today, a security source in Kirkuk had reported to our agency the deaths of a senior military intelligence officer and two soldiers in the explosion.

"The three bodies have been transferred to the forensic medicine department for further legal proceedings."

