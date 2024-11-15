Iraqi Fiqh Council member: Participation in Iraq's population census is a duty

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s population census, scheduled for mid-week along with a public holiday and curfew is a “pivotal matter” for every individual and community, said Abdul Wahab Al-Samarrai, a member of the Iraqi Fiqh Council, on Friday.

In his Friday Sermon, Al-Samarrai explained that census results are crucial for identifying population needs in schools, transportation, electricity, infrastructure, jobs, and essential services, emphasizing the importance of “full participation,” and warning that “missing the census could result in neglecting one's region or city in future planning.”

"Developed nations use this data for effective planning and resource distribution through their institutions,” he added. “Therefore, the census is a duty for all to secure their rights and improve their lives…It is a duty for every Muslim to protect the rights of future generations."

Census Background

Iraq last conducted a nationwide population census in 1987, followed by a 1997 count that excluded the Kurdistan Region. For years, the country has relied on estimates from unofficial research institutes and organizations. In 2022, the Planning Ministry estimated Iraq’s population to be over 42 million.

The census has faced repeated delays due to concerns over its politicization, particularly in disputed areas like Kirkuk. These regions are home to Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen and hold significant oil reserves. Ethnic groups fear that the census may reveal demographic shifts that could undermine their political ambitions.