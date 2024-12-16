Iraqi Civil Aviation adopts new logo, preserving “national identity”

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) announced the change of its official logo, describing the move as aligning with international standards.

The authority stated that the logo change reflects its “new focus on development and innovation, in line with international civil aviation standards.”

“The new logo represents a modern and forward-looking vision for the authority, while preserving the national identity as a bridge between the rich past and the promising future,” it explained.

The logo will be used in all official correspondence, documents, and regulations starting on Monday.

The ICAA urged all relevant entities to adopt the new logo in their dealings with the authority to “ensure consistency and organization."