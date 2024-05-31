Iraq welcomes UN Security Council’s decision to terminate UNAMI mission

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi government welcomed the UN Security Council’s unanimous decision No. 2734 to end the mandate and mission of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) by December 31, 2025.

Iraqi government spokesman Basem Al-Awadi referenced a letter from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani dated May 8, 2024, addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the UN Security Council.

“We greatly appreciate the international response to Iraq’s request,” Al-Awadi said, attributing the Security Council’s decision to Iraq’s tangible progress in various fields, internal stability, and the completion of the political rebuilding process initiated in 2003 after the fall of the dictatorial regime.

In addition, Al-Awadi highlighted the “growing capabilities” of Iraq’s armed forces in “protecting the country’s sovereignty,” reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to continued cooperation and a sustainable partnership with the United Nations and its development programs operating in the country.

He expressed Iraq’s appreciation for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General and UN mission staff and their “valued services and sacrifices” since the mission’s establishment in 2003.

“This decision enhances Iraq’s regional and international role as a pivotal state in the region, supporting stability, peace, and sustainable development,” Al-Awadi stated. Adding that Iraq is committed to facilitating the orderly conclusion of the UN mission’s tasks and activities in alignment with Iraq’s sovereignty and will.