Iraq unveils major LPG infrastructure projects in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Oil Ministry has established a gas station and workshop to install Liquified Purified Gas (LPG) systems into vehicles in Baghdad, a top official said on Thursday.

Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs, Ezzat Saber, described the project as "a crucial step" to address the rising demand for LPG driven by the increasing number of vehicles utilizing the system.

According to the ministry's press release, both projects rank among the largest in Iraq's LPG sector. The Sumood Model LPG Installation Workshop includes eight platforms for vehicle conversions, while the Filling Station features 12 filling arms capable of fueling 288 vehicles per hour.

Anmar Ali Hussein, Director General of the General Company for Gas Filling and Services, said "the company oversees the entire process, from design and engineering to the operational launch of both the workshop and filling station."

Hussein said "the establishment is located at a strategic strategic to fulfill Baghdad residents' LPG needs, particularly in the capital's southern entrance. The stations adhere to a fixed price of 200 dinars per liter of LPG."

He also announced an initiative to help citizens interested in installing LPG systems in their vehicles. "The system itself is priced at 500,000 dinars, divided conveniently into five monthly installments of 100,000 dinars each paid via POS."