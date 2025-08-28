Iraq to press Turkiye, Iran for water releases

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Water Council agreed on Thursday to press Turkiye and Iran to increase water releases into the country’s river basins, as part of a strategy to confront an escalating drought crisis.

According to a statement from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s media office, the Council, chaired by al-Sudani, instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to formally approach Ankara over boosting flows in the Tigris and Euphrates, while also approving a technical ministerial meeting with Tehran to discuss releases from the Karun and Karkheh rivers.

The session also reviewed Iraq’s water conditions and winter forecasts. It endorsed expanding modern irrigation, advancing water-efficient farming, restructuring crop plans to adapt to drought, and delivering emergency financial and technical support for farmers and livestock breeders.