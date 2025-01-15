Iraq signs key MoUs with UK firms in London
Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were
signed between Iraqi public and private sectors and British companies and
institutions in London, covering various fields.
The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Prime Ministers, including the Ministers
of Foreign Affairs and Oil.
According to a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s office received by
Shafaq News, one of the agreements was signed between the Ministry of
Construction and Housing/General Directorate of Water and the UK-based
consulting firm IHS, for providing pilot studies related to the Comprehensive
Water Agreement.
Another MoU was signed between the Iraqi Trade Bank (TBI) and Standard
Chartered Bank. The ceremony also saw an agreement between Al-Ridha Group and British
company James Cubitt concerning water management in Basra.
Furthermore, an ammonia supply contract was finalized with UK’s Kibit
company for the establishment of the Black Urea project for the Iraqi private
sector. Another MoU was signed with Jaguar Land Rover to open a branch in
Basra, as well as an agreement concerning Basra’s water desalination.
Iraqi company Noor Al-Hilal signed an MoU with UK’s Evonovul regarding the
establishment of chlorine and soda factories, while Najah Investor Company also
signed a memorandum with Inovopol for chlorine and soda supply.
In the field of academic cooperation, an MoU was signed between Al-Mamon University College and SOAS University of London, marking the first Iraqi private university to sign a joint economic and academic agreement with a prestigious British university.