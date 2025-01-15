Iraq signs key MoUs with UK firms in London

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed between Iraqi public and private sectors and British companies and institutions in London, covering various fields.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Prime Ministers, including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Oil.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s office received by Shafaq News, one of the agreements was signed between the Ministry of Construction and Housing/General Directorate of Water and the UK-based consulting firm IHS, for providing pilot studies related to the Comprehensive Water Agreement.

Another MoU was signed between the Iraqi Trade Bank (TBI) and Standard Chartered Bank. The ceremony also saw an agreement between Al-Ridha Group and British company James Cubitt concerning water management in Basra.

Furthermore, an ammonia supply contract was finalized with UK’s Kibit company for the establishment of the Black Urea project for the Iraqi private sector. Another MoU was signed with Jaguar Land Rover to open a branch in Basra, as well as an agreement concerning Basra’s water desalination.

Iraqi company Noor Al-Hilal signed an MoU with UK’s Evonovul regarding the establishment of chlorine and soda factories, while Najah Investor Company also signed a memorandum with Inovopol for chlorine and soda supply.

In the field of academic cooperation, an MoU was signed between Al-Mamon University College and SOAS University of London, marking the first Iraqi private university to sign a joint economic and academic agreement with a prestigious British university.