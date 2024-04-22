Iraq sentences two ISIS-linked individuals to death

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Central Criminal Court under the Iraqi Judiciary Council handed a death sentence to two individuals linked to ISIS.

The Council's Media Center stated that the convicted individuals were "actively involved in ISIS's financial, administrative, and combat operations."

Notably, ISIS controlled one-third of Iraq and Syria at its peak in 2014. Though it was beaten back in both countries, the terrorists continue to wage insurgent attacks.

Despite the 2017 defeat, ISIS remnants still pose a threat in Iraq by attacking the security forces and civilians. The terrorists concentrate in remote areas amid security vacuums between the Iraqi forces and the Peshmerga, such as Kirkuk, where joint military operations are regularly conducted.

The group is estimated to have 5,000 to 7,000 members and supporters spread between Syria and Iraq, roughly half of them fighters, a U.N. report said.

Late last year, the organization announced it had appointed a previously unknown figure - Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi - as its leader after the previous leader was killed.