Iraq sentences over 80 international drug traffickers to death

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the General Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances reported the execution of the fourth-largest deterrent operation in Iraq's history, targeting international drug trafficking networks.

According to the directorate, “the intelligence-driven security operation was carried out in 2024 as part of a series of successfully targeted strategic objectives, resulting in the arrest of 116 international drug traffickers and the seizure of three tons and 150 kilograms of various narcotics.”

The statement also noted that 82 convicted international drug traffickers received death sentences.