Iraq's top defends its decision on the salaries of Kurdistan's public employees

Shafaq News/ Iraq's top court on Tuesday defended its decision on the salaries of Kurdistan's public servants, calling on Baghdad and Erbil to expedite the process of transferring salaries to the region's banking system.

The Federal Supreme Court said in a statement that the transfer of salaries to the Kurdistan region's banking system would "ensure the rights of employees in the region, preserve their purchasing power and achieve social justice."

The court added that the transfer process would take some time, and that the federal and regional finance ministries should "speed up and exert efforts to achieve the transfer process."

The statement came after the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Finance and Economy said on Tuesday that the federal government's actions had deprived the region's employees of their salaries for February.

The federal Ministry of Finance had announced on Monday that it had released funding for the salaries of Kurdistan employees for February.

The dispute over the salaries of Kurdistan employees is part of a larger dispute between the federal government and the regional government over the sharing of oil revenues and other resources.