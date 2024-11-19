Iraq's population census to rebalance provincial budgets, Lawmaker says

Shafaq News/ The upcoming population census in Iraq scheduled for November 20-21, will play a key role in adjusting provincial budgets, a member of Iraq’s parliamentary finance committee said.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, MP Jamal Kocher pointed out that the census results -if they are officially announced- would be visible in the 2025 budget, otherwise, “they would be incorporated into the 2026 budget instead,” adding that the census data “will be used to revise the budgets of all provinces, including those in the Kurdistan Region.”

He explained that the budgets will be adjusted not only based on population data but also by considering regional resources and the strategic importance of specific areas.

“There are provinces with high population density that should be accounted for in the upcoming budget. Additionally, some provinces lack resources or have resources with social and health implications. Provinces like Basra, Baghdad, and Erbil, or those serving as gateways to neighboring countries, must also be considered for their strategic importance,” Kocher said.

Iraq has not conducted a population census in nearly 30 years, leaving the country without accurate demographic data to guide critical decisions, including the allocation of government resources. Without this essential information, officials have relied on estimates, which, according to experts, fail to reflect the true needs of the country’s diverse provinces. As a result, the distribution of the national budget has been inconsistent, with densely populated areas often underfunded, while others with smaller populations may receive more than necessary.

The absence of a census has also hindered the development of targeted public services, such as healthcare, education, and housing. This issue has been particularly evident in the Kurdistan Region, where disputes over population estimates with the central government have fueled tensions over budget allocation.