Iraq's oil minister returns to work after recovering from health scare

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Hayyan Abdul-Ghani, Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister, resumed his work after recovering, emphasizing his ministry's keenness to develop the production and refining sectors, increase production rates, and optimize gas investment in support of the national economy.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Oil’s media office, the minister had suffered a health scare during his visit to the US state of Houston, where he held several meetings with international companies specialized in the oil industry sectors. Following his recovery, he has returned to the Oil Ministry headquarters to resume his duties and monitor the progress of ongoing work.

On October 17, the Iraqi government appointed Ali Maarij Al-Bahadly, the Deputy Minister for Distribution Affairs, to temporarily oversee the ministry due to Minister Abdul Ghani's declining health.

In mid-September, during his official visit to the US, the oil minister underwent emergency heart surgery. A ministry official confirmed that his health condition was stable aftertheoperation.