Iraq's historic Al-Aqiser church threatened by climate change

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq’s General Authority for Antiquities and Heritage warned that Al-Aqiser Church, one of the oldest Christian landmarks in Iraq, is at risk of deterioration due to climate change.

In a statement, the authority said it is collaborating with climatologist team to assess the impact of climatic shifts on Iraq's historical sites, using Al-Aqiser Church as a model.

Montasser Sabah Al-Hasnawi, Director General of the Conference Palace Department and head of the Ministry of Culture’s climate change team, highlighted the importance of protecting Iraq’s cultural heritage from climate-related risks. During a field visit to the site, he stressed the need for adaptive strategies to safeguard Iraq’s cultural practices and archaeological sites. "We must develop climate adaptation strategies to preserve both cultural practices and heritage sites," Al-Hasnawi said.

Al-Aqiser Church, dating back to the 5th century AD, is situated in the desert near Ain Al-Tamr, 70 km southwest of Karbala and 5 km from the Al-Ukhaidir Fortress.

Historical experts told Shafaq News that the church was built by Nestorian Christian rebels who sought refuge under the Lakhmid dynasty (268-633 AD), which was allied with the Sassanian Empire. The Lakhmids allowed the Nestorians to freely practice their faith, a policy welcomed by the Sassanian rulers due to their rivalry with the Byzantine Empire.

The church retains traces of Aramaic inscriptions on its walls and features a raised altar facing Jerusalem. The site covers an area of about 4,000 square meters, including graves, towers, monasteries, and treasuries.

Another nearby church, recently discovered, was used for Christian burial ceremonies, and dozens of graves have been found aligned towards Jerusalem. Surrounding the churches are several mounds that suggest the existence of an ancient city.

Although the church's roof has long since collapsed, its walls remain standing, and Christian visitors continue to hold Christmas Mass at the site.