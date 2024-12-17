Iraq’s borders “under control,” says Badr leader

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Secretary-General of Badr Organization, Hadi Al-Amiri, criticized Iraq’s passive stance regarding developments in Syria, stressing the need to oppose the occupation of Syrian territory.

Speaking at the Political Dialogue Forum, hosted by the Badr Organization and attended by Shafaq News, Al-Amiri expressed concerns about Syria’s fate, warning, “We fear that Syria could turn into another Libya.”

Al-Amiri further cautioned that the clash of ideologies and the acceleration of international interests might destabilize Syria further, stating, “There are those fueling the continuation of conflict in Syria.”

Addressing concerns over parallels between Syria and Iraq, he ruled out a similar scenario in Iraq, asserting, “Turkey cannot create another Idlib in northern Iraq.”

Al-Amiri also noted conducting several field visits to Iraq's borders, describing the situation as “very good,” adding, “The borders are no longer what they used to be; today, the ground is firmly under control.” He further emphasized Iraq’s growing influence, stating, “Iraq is influential economically, politically, and in terms of security in the region.”