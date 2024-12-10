Source: Iraq’s al-Sadr decides to retire from public life

Shafaq News/ On Monday, prominent Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the National Shiite Movement (the Sadrist,) decided to step back from public life in protest of the actions of some of his followers.

A source from al-Sadr's office told Shafaq News, “Al-Sadr decided to retire from public life due to yesterday's (Monday) events and similar incidents."

“Al-Sadr's decision was driven by his belief that people are still being misled by Western schemes and corruption, straying from his values, principles and teachings,” the source added.

On Monday, a group of Sadrist Movement affiliates tore up photos and murals of key figures from the Axis of Resistance, prompting Sadrist leaders to arrest the perpetrators and hand them over to security forces.