Iraq's Supreme Court rejects appeals on Kirkuk Provincial Government appointment

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq dismissed appeals from several political groups in Kirkuk, challenging the legitimacy of the newly appointed governor and chairman.

The court's media office stated that it "rejected two petitions filed by Rakan al-Jubouri, leader of the Arab Coalition bloc in the Kirkuk Provincial Council, and Hassan Turan, head of the Turkmen Front, along with Sawsan Abdul Wahid, a council member from the Turkmen Front. The petitions sought an interim order to prevent the implementation of decisions made during a Provincial Council meeting held in Baghdad."

"The court reviewed the appeals on August 18 but found that the requests did not meet the urgent or necessary intervention criteria. As a result, no further judicial action will be taken until the underlying complaints are resolved." The statement said.

The Arab Coalition (three seats) and the Turkmen Front (two seats) had boycotted the meeting held on August 10 in Baghdad, where the council chairman and governor were elected with the participation of nine members from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, some Arab representatives, and a member of the Christian quota, arguing that this meeting is "illegal."

During the August 10 session, Ribwar Taha was elected governor, and Muhammad Ibrahim Hafiz was the council chairman.

Before the Baghdad meeting, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Arab Coalition, and the Turkmen Front individually declared their refusal to attend, denouncing the session as illegal and asserting that they had not been invited.