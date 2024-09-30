Iraq's State Administration Coalition discusses regional escalation, Palestinian support, and Hezbollah leader’s death

Shafaq News/ The State Administration Coalition met on Monday to address the alarming regional developments and their impact on Iraq, emphasizing national unity and continued support for the Palestinian cause, according to a statement from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s office.

Hosted by PM Al-Sudani and attended by President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and key political leaders, the coalition reaffirmed Iraq’s unified stance on regional issues and expressed backing for the government’s principled position on Palestine. "The coalition stands with the Iraqi government's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause and the historic rights of the Palestinian people," the statement said, commending Al-Sudani’s efforts in engaging with regional and global leaders to seek solutions.

The meeting also condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon and reiterated the coalition’s denouncement of the recent attack that resulted in the death of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and several of his companions, as well as numerous Lebanese civilians.

The coalition expressed its appreciation for Iraq's relief efforts in Lebanon, delivered through both government and civil society channels, under directives from the country’s highest religious authority. It called for further solidarity and unity to prevent the creation of a "tense environment."

International reactions to the ongoing conflict were also reviewed, with the coalition placing responsibility on the global community to act on its "humanitarian and moral duty" to halt the ongoing violence, massacres, and violations of sovereignty.

The coalition further discussed Iraq’s joint declaration with the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, which includes a timeline for the withdrawal of coalition forces from Iraq by September 2025. This agreement was hailed as a significant step toward solidifying Iraqi sovereignty, particularly in light of ISIS’s defeat and the strengthening of Iraq's military capabilities.

Finally, the coalition urged for the swift resolution of the Speaker of Parliament appointment, calling for continued efforts to reach a consensus, the statement concluded.