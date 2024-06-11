Iraq's Sadiqoun bloc announces release of political analyst Imad Al-Mosafar by Saudi authorities

Shafaq News/ The Sadiqoun parliamentary bloc, representing the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, led by Qais Al-Khazaali, announced on Tuesday that Saudi authorities have released political analyst Imad Al-Mosafar, days after his arrest during the Hajj pilgrimage.

"Our brother Imad Al-Mosafar has been released," said bloc spokesman Mahmoud Al-Rubaie in a statement. He added that Al-Mosafar "will travel from Medina to join us in Mecca to complete his pilgrimage."

A well-informed source reported on Saturday that a political analyst close to the pro-Iranian Coordination Framework was arrested while performing the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

He did not specify the reasons for the arrest.

A few days prior, Saudi authorities arrested an Iraqi citizen who had chanted in support of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in front of the Kaaba, according to informed sources.

Iraq's Ministry of Interior stated on Sunday that it is in communication with its Saudi counterpart regarding the detention of two Iraqi citizens during the Hajj in Mecca.