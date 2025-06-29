Iraq’s President arrives in Spain for FfD4

Shafaq News – Seville/Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraq's President Abdul Latif Rashid arrived in Spain to attend the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4), held in the southern city of Seville, according to a statement from the Presidency.

The president, accompanied by First Lady Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed and a delegation of advisors and government officials, is expected to take part in sessions focused on improving access to development finance, addressing economic disparities, and fostering international partnerships to support national development plans.

رئيس الجمهورية @LJRashid والسيدة الأولى شاناز إبراهيم أحمد @firstladyofiraq، يصلان إلى إسبانيا، للمشاركة في المؤتمر الدولي الرابع لتمويل التنمية الذي يعقد في مدينة إشبيلية- إسبانيا يرافقه عدد من المستشارين والمسؤولين الحكوميين. — رئاسة جمهورية العراق (@IraqiPresidency) June 29, 2025

The UN and European-backed conference, which begins June 30 and runs through July 3, brings together heads of state, ministers, international financial institutions, and development agencies to discuss global strategies for mobilizing funding in support of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).