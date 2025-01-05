Iraq's President: Our army is to protect our people, not threatening neighbors

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, President Abdul Latif Rashid reaffirmed that Iraq's message is to build an army that protects its people, their freedom, and its constitution, not to threaten the security of neighboring countries or the region.

In a speech marking the 104th anniversary of the founding of the Iraqi army, received by Shafaq News, he stated, "On this day, 104 years ago, one of the region's most prominent armies was established as part of the efforts to complete the building of the modern Iraqi kingdom, which faced many external challenges."

He added, "This year, we commemorate the founding of our heroic army at a time when security challenges are continuously growing, which calls on us more than ever to unite, overcome political differences, and place national interests above narrow political gains. Building a national army capable of confronting challenges and equipping it with the latest weapons and equipment must be a top priority. The tasks before our heroic national army are significant, and the challenges threatening Iraq's borders and security are ongoing and intensifying. It is a mistake to assume that Iraq is now safe after the defeat of ISIS. There are still those who think with a dictatorial mindset, yearning for the return of totalitarian rule."

He continued, "The plans and hopes of those who thought about or still hope for the return of a dictatorial regime have been shattered. The aftermath of its injustice, tyranny, oppression, and aggression remains visible. Just a few days ago, a mass grave was discovered in Tal al-Sheikha in Al-Muthanna province, containing the remains of over 200 martyrs, including children and women from the Iraqi Kurds. On the day the grave was discovered, some attempted to cast doubt and spread rumors to cover up the crimes of the previous regime against the Iraqi people."

Rashid emphasized, "Therefore, to ensure that such a dark era does not return, we call for support and reinforcement for the Iraqi army, which has faced and continues to face tremendous challenges. If the message of the previous regime in building the army was to create a force that threatened the people and the neighbors, our message in building our national army is to protect the people, their freedom, their constitution, and defend the nation's borders—not to threaten the security of neighboring countries or the stability of the region."