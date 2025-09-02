Iraq's Parliament to continue sessions until January 2026

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Parliament will continue holding regular sessions until the end of its fifth term on January 6, 2026, a lawmaker confirmed on Tuesday.

Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Regions and Provinces Jawad al-Yasari told Shafaq News that three to four sittings are scheduled each week starting next week to address pending legislation. "The term formally ends 45 days after the election, allowing Parliament to meet both before and after the vote."

Meanwhile, Firas al-Muslimawi of the Reconstruction and Development Bloc, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, dismissed speculation of a postponement, insisting that parliamentary elections will take place on November 11 as planned.

Earlier, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed campaigning will begin on October 8 and continue until 24 hours before special voting. Around 30 million Iraqis, out of a population of 46 million, are eligible to participate.