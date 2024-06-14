Iraq’s PMF Chief denounces sectarianism, emphasizes unity

Shafaq News/ The head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Falih al-Fayyadh, on Friday stressed the importance of resisting sectarianism within the country’s armed forces.

Speaking at the official ceremony marking the tenth anniversary of the PMF’s founding and the issuance of the fatwa for jihad agiant terrorist groups by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, al-Fayyadh highlighted the PMF’s commitment to national unity.

"The PMF will be present in every battle alongside our security forces to defend Iraq," al-Fayyadh stated in his address.

"We are enemies of sectarianism and encourage peaceful coexistence among all components of the country." He added.

Initially formed in 2014 to combat ISIS, PMF is an Iraqi state security service heavily influenced by Iran. Most of the PMF groups have political wings and representatives in the Iraqi Parliament, such as Badr Organization, led by Hadi Al-Ameri, Asaib Ahl Al-Haq led by Qais Al-Khazaali, and Kataib Hezbollah, led by Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi.