Iraq's Nineveh seeks to become oil-producing province, Governor announces

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil announced that Nineveh aims to be one of Iraq's oil-producing provinces.

Al-Dakhil told Shafaq News Agency, "The Oil Exploration Company's seismic team has completed its survey in the Qayyarah oil fields, aiding the development of operations south of Mosul."

He added, "Nineveh will join the oil-producing provinces with its own refinery to secure its constitutional entitlement, including establishing its own oil company.”

"The Geological Survey Authority confirmed that Nineveh holds several oil fields and reservoirs, aiming to become an oil-producing province by increasing production and incorporating newly discovered fields," he noted.