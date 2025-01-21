Iraq’s National Organ Donation Bank: Proposal to end trafficking

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Cabinet has received an official proposal to establish the National Organ Donation Bank to combat the commercial exploitation associated with organ transplants in the country.

According to a document, the proposal, submitted by Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani, aims to regulate organ transplants, including kidney and liver transplants, within the country and eliminate the commercial trafficking linked to them.

“The creation of this bank would provide a safe environment that guarantees the rights of both donors and recipients," Al-Eidani explained, emphasizing the importance of ending organ trafficking and preventing the exploitation of both patients and donors.

The proposal includes offering financial incentives of up to 15 million Iraqi dinars (approximately $11,445) to donors, along with exemptions from taxes and banking fees, as well as discounts on travel fares and tickets. "Comprehensive health insurance must be provided to donors, covering their lifetime medical expenses in health institutions," he noted.

The governor further affirmed that the proposal includes legislation to exempt these operations from certain traditional regulations, aiming to streamline procedures and encourage citizens to donate, while reflecting "Basra Province’s commitment to providing practical solutions to health and social issues and its dedication to supporting citizens and improving Iraq's healthcare sector."