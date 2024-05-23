Iraq's "Islamic Resistance" attack Haifa port

Shafaq News/ Iraqi armed group on Thursday claimed that they launched a rocket attack targeting Haifa port in Israel.

In a statement, the group known as the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" said they hit vital targets at Haifa port using upgraded "Arqab" cruise missiles, in retaliation for "the massacres committed by the occupying entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and elders."

Meanwhile, al-Mayadeen TV, citing sources, reported that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted Jericho Valley and Nivatim Airbase in Beersheba with two "Arqab" missiles.

The sources added that the Iran-backed group also targeted Haifa's power station and gas tanks.

This escalation follows a meeting in Tehran that brought together the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, and the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, General Esmail Qaani, alongside leaders of Lebanese, Palestinian, and Yemeni factions, affirming "continued escalation until victory in Gaza is achieved."

According to Iranian media, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, who died last Sunday in a helicopter crash in the northwest of the country.

Among those present at the meeting were Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem, Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Mohammed Abdul Salam, a representative of Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement, and officials from other Palestinian factions, including Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Al-Mayadeen, which is close to the Syrian regime, reported that representatives of Iraqi groups were also present at the meeting.