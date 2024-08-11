Iraq's Intelligence agency arrests ten ISIS members in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Intelligence and Investigation Agency announced on Sunday the arrest of ten individuals affiliated with ISIS in Kirkuk governorate.

According to a statement from the agency, "specialized anti-terrorism units in Kirkuk conducted a series of high-impact operations, leveraging intelligence and field surveillance, which led to the apprehension of the ten ISIS operatives."

During interrogation, the detainees admitted to being members of ISIS factions in the Qadisiyyah and Nahavand Brigades. They also confessed to carrying out multiple terrorist attacks against security forces and planting explosive devices that were detonated against civilians.