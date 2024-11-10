Iraq's INSS arrests governor’s office director in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) on Sunday arrested Montazer al-Tabari al-Ibrahimi, the director of the governor’s office in Dhi Qar province.

A security source told Shafaq News that the Al-Nasiriyah Investigative Court issued an arrest warrant against al-Ibrahimi on charges of extortion under Article 340 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

Article 340 deals with "Bribery in the Private Sector". The article specifies penalties for those found “guilty of offering, accepting, or facilitating bribes in private enterprises.”

The arrest comes amid calls to dismiss Dhi Qar Governor Murtada al-Ibrahimi over allegations of misconduct and severe misuse of public funds. The provincial council has scheduled a questioning session for the governor on November 12.