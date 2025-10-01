Iraq’s IHEC approves +7,700 candidates for November vote

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) approved the final lists of candidates eligible to contest the 2025 parliamentary elections.

In a statement, the commission said its Board of Commissioners endorsed the candidate rosters and set Friday, October 3, as the official start date for electoral campaigning.

Campaigning will end at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 8, one day before the nationwide vote.

According to the commission, 7,768 candidates have been cleared to run, including 2,248 women and 5,520 men.

Since opening the nomination process, the IHEC has issued several exclusion lists, barring 751 applicants. Some were disqualified under the Accountability and Justice Law, while others were removed due to criminal convictions or other legal reasons.