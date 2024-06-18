Iraq's Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya: US designation is a symbol of courage and dignity

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi group Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA) responded on Tuesday to the United States' designation of the group and its Secretary-General Haydar Muzhir Ma'lak al-Sa'idi as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

In a statement, the group announced, "We bring to our proud people the news of the unjust designation issued by the Great Satan (America) against Sheikh Haydar al-Sa'idi and the movement."

The statement claimed that labeling them as terrorists is "a tacit acknowledgment of their heroic struggle and honorable defense of the rights of oppressed peoples. It is proof that Sheikh Haydar al-Ghraawi and Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA) represent symbols of courage and dignity, having faced challenges and sacrifices with faithful hearts and unwavering resolve. Accusing them of terrorism is nothing more than a badge of honor and pride that history will bestow upon them, affirming they are on the right path in defending the just causes of their nation."

The statement further described the designation as "an acknowledgment of their influential power and determination to resist injustice and tyranny," asserting that "these desperate attempts to tarnish their reputation will only increase their resolve and determination to continue their legitimate struggle."

Earlier, the US Department of State designated Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya and its Secretary General as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

"HAAA, an Iraq-based militia group aligned with Iran, is part of the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI)"—a front group that includes several Iran-aligned terrorist and militia organizations. Among these are the U.S.-designated terrorist organizations Kata'ib Hizballah, Harakat al-Nujaba, and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada. These groups have a history of repeated attacks on Global Coalition forces in Iraq and Syria." The department said.

According to the US Department, "The IRI has claimed responsibility for numerous recent attacks against US military personnel in Iraq and Syria. Notably, this includes the January drone attack that killed three US service members at Tower 22 in Jordan, an attack in which HAAA was directly involved. Furthermore, HAAA has publicly threatened to continue its assaults on US interests in the region and has also been responsible for terrorizing the Iraqi population."

The US government has reiterated its "commitment to using all available tools to counter Iran's support for terrorism and to degrade and disrupt the ability of Iran-backed groups to conduct terrorist attacks."

Other IRI members include Kata'eb Hezbollah, which was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) in July 2009; Harakat al-Nujaba, defined as an SDGT in March 2019; and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, designated as an SDGT in November 2023.

The United States considered designating Iraqi military factions as terrorist entities a part of "countering the influence of Iran."

"The State Departement's terrorist designation today of Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya and its leader reaffirms the United States' commitment to countering the malign influence of Iran and the threats posed by Iran-aligned militia groups." Mathew Miller, the department's spokesperson, said.

The US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, reposted Miller's statement, which was translated into Arabic.