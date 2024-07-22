Iraq's Federal Intelligence Investigation Agency arrests seven in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq's Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency (FIIA) announced the arrest of seven terrorists who had received severe judicial sentences for their involvement in multiple attacks in Nineveh Governorate.

The Agency stated, "As a result of the exceptional efforts made by the specialized counter-terrorism units of the Federal Intelligence Agency in Nineveh to restore security in the Governorate, the Agency's units apprehended seven terrorists who explicitly confessed to carrying out several terrorist attacks in Nineveh, including the attacks on Bashiqa district, Makhmur district, and other areas of the Governorate."

The statement further highlighted that "Due to their preliminary and judicial confessions, severe judicial sentences have been issued against them."