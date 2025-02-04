Iraq’s Federal Court removes Mashhadani, appoints Masari as MP

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court ruled to revoke MP Ahmed Al-Mashhadani’s parliamentary membership, appointing Ahmed Al-Masari as his replacement, according to a judicial source.

The source confirmed to Shafaq News that the court’s ruling officially voided Al-Mashhadani’s membership, assigning his seat to Al-Masari.

The court said in an official statement that it reviewed case number 90 and related cases (248/Federal/2024) before ruling Al-Mashhadani’s membership invalid, and mandating that Ahmed Abdul Hamadi Al-Masari replace him, effective February 4, 2025.

Additionally, the court also dismissed an appeal by Saad Thamer Jassim Sarhid, affirming that the ruling is final and binding on all authorities.

The judicial source further revealed that the court also rejected a lawsuit by MP Alia Nassif seeking to remove MP Hassan Al-Khafaji from Parliament.