Iraq’s Dhi Qar: First hemorrhagic fever case of 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Dhi Qar province has confirmed its first case of viral hemorrhagic fevers (VHFs) for 2025, authorities announced on Sunday.

Ali Abdul-Sattar, director of the Veterinary Hospital in Dhi Qar, told Shafaq News Agency that the infection was identified in a man in his forties from the Al-Gharraf district, north of Al-Nasiriyah.

“The affected area has been sealed off, with tick pesticide spraying operations underway and restrictions imposed on livestock movement to limit further infections,” Abdul-Sattar said.

Notably, hemorrhagic fever, a group of viruses that can ravage the body’s systems, experienced a surge in 2024. In July, local health officials in Dhi Qar province, located in southern Iraq, confirmed 26 cases of hemorrhagic fever, resulting in four fatalities. The infections were recorded across multiple districts, with the highest concentration reported in Al-Shatra.