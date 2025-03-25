Iraq’s 2025 election: PM al-Sudani, IHEC plan ahead
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met, on Tuesday, with Chief Commissioner Judge Omar Ahmed Mohammed of the Independent High Electoral Commission to review preparations for the October legislative elections.
The meeting covered logistical planning, resource allocation, and steps to ensure an orderly voting process. The discussion also addressed voter register updates and efforts to enroll new voters to guarantee broad participation, a statement from the PM’s media office said.