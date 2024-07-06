Iraq returns to the top of the list of the world's hottest temperatures

Shafaq News / Iraqi cities topped the list of the highest temperatures in the world for today, according to the bulletin of the "Placerville" station in California, USA.

The city of Khanaqin, in Diyala governorate, recorded the highest temperature of 49.4 degrees Celsius, followed by the cities of Amara in Maysan governorate, and Badra in Wasit governate, with a temperature of 49.3 degrees Celsius each. In Baghdad Airport, the thermometers recorded 48.9 degrees Celsius, and Ali al-Gharbi 48.5 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Hay al-Hussein in Basra reached 48.4 degrees Celsius, and in Kut al-Hayy (Wasit governorate) 48.1 degrees Celsius.

Al-Nabaa Iraqi news agency noted that "a heatwave is expected to hit the country this weekend, with temperatures rising to more than 50 degrees Celsius and an expected rise in relative humidity."