Iraq records over 5,000 divorces in April, most in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraq witnessed over 5,000 divorces in April, the highest number in a single month this year, according to a document issued by the Supreme Judicial Council on Monday.

The data, which also includes marriages, shows that Baghdad, the capital, accounted for the majority of both marriages and divorces.

In April, there were 19,386 registered marriages across Iraq, with 2,465 marriage contracts ratified outside the court system. Meanwhile, 4,177 divorces were ratified outside the courts, and 1,360 divorces were granted by court order.

Baghdad recorded 6,115 marriages and 1,930 divorces during the same period.