Iraq receives 3 modern vessels, enhances naval capabilities

Shafaq News/ A well-informed source told Shafaq News on Thursday that three modern, South Korean-made boats have arrived at the Umm Qasr port to enhance the capabilities of the Iraqi Navy in securing the country's coastlines.

The source pointed out that the three boats, manufactured in Turkey to high technical specifications, are of the SAT55 model and are part of efforts to "enhance Iraq’s naval capabilities."

The source explained that these boats are characterized by their high maneuverability and speed, as well as being equipped with the latest electronic and weapon systems, which contribute to performing their duties efficiently, including countering maritime threats and securing Iraq's coastlines.

The Iraqi Navy is one of the branches of the Iraqi Armed Forces, established on August 12, 1937, initially as a river force consisting of four small boats, which was originally named the Iraqi Coast Guard.

The official name was changed to the Iraqi Navy on January 12, 2005. Its main responsibilities are protecting the coastlines and Iraq's maritime economic zone.

In February 2011, the Navy had approximately 5,000 sailors and marines, forming the operations headquarters, which consisted of five naval squadrons and two marine battalions.