Iraq ranks 9th on 2025 “Don’t Travel List”

Shafaq News/ Iraq has been ranked the ninth most dangerous country for travelers globally by 2025, according to a report by the US-based CEOWORLD magazine.

The report highlighted that certain popular travel destinations pose significant risks due to factors such as war, terrorism, organized crime, and armed conflict.

The magazine labeled these high-risk destinations as the " Don’t Travel List," advising travelers to avoid them. The list includes two European countries, four African nations, and eight Asian states, with Iraq placed ninth.

The "Don’t Travel List" comprises Somalia, South Sudan, Ukraine, Libya, Sudan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar (Burma), Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, Belarus, North Korea, and Syria.

Conversely, the magazine named Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Morocco, Vietnam, and others as some of the world’s safest countries for travelers.