Iraq ranks 68th globally in purchasing power

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked sixth in the Arab world and 68th globally in the 2025 Local Purchasing Power Index.

Iraq scored 54.5% in the index, which covers 139 countries worldwide, according to Numbeo, the crowd-sourced database for cost-of-living and quality-of-life data.

Globally, Qatar topped the index with 177.9%, followed by Luxembourg (177.1%) and Kuwait (174%). Switzerland ranked fourth (159%), while Oman placed fifth (152%). The United States secured the sixth spot (146.7%), just ahead of Saudi Arabia (146.1%).

Rounding out the top 10, Guernsey ranked eighth (136%), Australia ninth (135%), and Denmark tenth (133%).

In the Arab region, Qatar ranked first, followed by Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. Iraq placed sixth, ahead of Jordan, Libya, Morocco, and Lebanon.

At the bottom of the global list, Cuba, Syria, and Cameroon recorded the lowest purchasing power scores.