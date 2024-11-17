Iraq opens investigation into alleged gold smuggling case

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Commission of Integrity (CoI) announced, on Sunday, the launch of an investigation into a financial and administrative corruption case involving alleged gold smuggling.

Earlier today, Border Forces Customs Police, in collaboration with officials from the General Customs Authority, seized 13 gold bars weighing a total of 13.7 kilograms from a traveler at Baghdad International Airport.

The commission said in a statement that its commissioner, Mohammed al-Lamy, directed the legal department to investigate the claims of gold smuggling aboard an Iraqi Airways aircraft.

The commission referenced Article 14 of the amended Integrity and Illicit Gain Law No. 30 of 2011, which requires investigating judges to inform the commission’s legal department when starting any corruption case. The legal department can also monitor the progress of investigations upon request.

Additionally, Article 14 mandates that corruption cases selected by the commission for deeper inquiry must be handed over by the investigating judge to one of the commission’s investigators or its regional offices.