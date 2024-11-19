Gold smuggling network dismantled in Kirkuk, three arrested

Shafaq News/ A security source in Kirkuk Governorate revealed on Tuesday the capture of a network specializing in smuggling gold ingots in the southern part of the province.

The source told Shafaq News that a security force, in coordination with investigators from the Federal Integrity Commission's Kirkuk Investigations Office, detainees a group specialized in smuggling gold ingots through airports and apprehended three of its members. "The detainees are part of a network of smugglers operating via Iraqi airports and checkpoints," the source added.

The arrest operation was conducted in flagrante delicto at a checkpoint near Taza Khurmatu, south of Kirkuk, and the suspects were transported to a detention facility.

Earlier today, the Federal Integrity Commission announced the execution of four arrest warrants against individuals accused in a case involving gold smuggling through Baghdad International Airport.

On November 17, Customs Police under the Border Forces Command, in cooperation with officials from the General Customs Authority, thwarted an attempt to smuggle a significant quantity of gold.

The Federal Integrity Commission also announced on Sunday that its head, Mohammed Ali Al-Lami, had directed investigations into one of the major cases of financial and administrative corruption related to gold smuggling.

Notably, the Article 14 of the amended Integrity and Illicit Gain Law No. 30 of 2011, which requires investigating judges to inform the commission’s legal department when starting any corruption case. The legal department can also monitor the progress of investigations upon request.

Additionally, Article 14 mandates that corruption cases selected by the commission for deeper inquiry must be handed over by the investigating judge to one of the commission’s investigators or its regional offices.