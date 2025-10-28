Iraq keeps ≈$3 fee for election media badges

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has reaffirmed the fee for issuing accreditation badges to journalists, political party agents, and domestic observers ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IHEC confirmed that its Board of Commissioners rejected a proposal to cut the accreditation fee to 1,000 dinars, opting instead to keep the current rate of 5,000 dinars (about $3.5) per badge.

Iraq is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on November 11, 2025, with over 21.4 million eligible voters, including more than 3 million in the Kurdistan Region, set to choose 329 members of the new Council of Representatives.

