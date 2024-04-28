Iraq hosts the 4th Water Conference; officials highlight collaboration in facing challenges

Shafaq News/ The Fourth International Baghdad Water Conference commenced in Baghdad on Sunday as part of Iraq's efforts to address pressing water challenges with global cooperation.

The Conference in Baghdad represents a platform for addressing critical water challenges, fostering cooperation, and seeking sustainable solutions amid the region's complex environmental and geopolitical realities.

In his opening address during the Conference, Minister of Water Resources Aun Dhyaib Abdullah stressed the importance of international collaboration in managing water resources sustainably amid climate change uncertainties.

"The ministry hopes the conference will be a gateway for communication with the regional and international community, involving water management and sustainable development, and finding solutions to secure the future."

Abdullah highlighted Iraq's reliance on external water sources and urged cooperation with all nations to ensure water security.

Notably, Iraq relied on Turkiye and Iran to provide water.

The Minister stressed the "shared responsibility of preserving water resources," calling for rational use and prevention of waste across all sectors.

"We call on Arab and international organizations to engage in fruitful and constructive cooperation to preserve fair water environments."

In turn, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, although absent from the Conference due to his participation in the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, reiterated Iraq's water challenges.

In a speech by Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed Tamim, Al-Sudani described Iraq's water situation as "concerning due to declining river levels and exacerbated desertification from climate change."

"The challenges facing our countries in the field of water resources are difficult and complex, and they are becoming more complicated daily due to the increasing need for water resulting from population growth." He said.

"Preserving water is a shared responsibility that concerns everyone in all sectors. It must be conserved, used rationally in all applications, and waste must be prevented."

Tamim emphasized the need for robust water management based on international principles, urging continuous communication and coordination among countries sharing water resources, highlighting Iraq's efforts to find solutions to water problems and its coordination with upstream countries to secure its water rights.

Tamim hoped for the Conference to represent "a great opportunity to study the specific circumstances and challenges we all face, directly or indirectly threatening our water security."

The Conference also saw remarks from Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who pointed out Iraq's water suffering due to various factors, including Iraq's reduced share, ongoing drought, population growth, and the increasing effects of climate change.

"The water issue in our countries is not just a technical and developmental issue but an existential one linked to Arab national security and future challenges, requiring cooperation in all sectors and continuous coordination at the regional level." He said.

Aboul Gheit called for specific approaches from neighboring countries to address water issues responsibly, underscoring the inseparable connection between water and food security.

Notably, Iraq faces a severe threat due to climate change.

The country has grappled with escalating drought, rising temperatures, diminishing water bodies, decreased rainfall, and water scarcity, leading to 70% of agricultural land drying.

Experts say that one of the leading causes of this problem is the high dependence on imported water for irrigation, which consumes more than three-quarters of the country's total water use.

Another cause is Iran and Turkiye's construction of dams and irrigation systems, reducing water flow into rivers and marshes.

According to the U.N. Environment Programme, Iraq is the fifth most vulnerable country in the world to extreme temperatures and water shortages.