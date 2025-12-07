Iraq hosts summit to curb regional drug trade

Shafaq News – Baghdad (Updated at 11:30)

The third International Conference on Drug Control opened in Baghdad on Sunday, drawing delegations from 12 countries alongside representatives from the Arab Interior Ministers Council.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani inaugurated the two-day event, scheduled for December 7-8.

In a speech, he noted that the Iraqi government has strengthened cooperation and information sharing with multiple countries, establishing 33 joint contact points, signing 11 memorandums, and exchanging more than 1,299 pieces of information with neighboring states.

‘’This coordination has led to the seizure of around six tons of narcotics,’’ Al-Sudani added.

Organizers frame the conference as a platform to exchange strategies, strengthen cooperation, and tackle the growing threat of drug trafficking in the region. Delegates will also review national legislation, the role of security agencies, and initiatives focused on prevention and public awareness.

This year’s gathering follows two previous conferences in 2023 and 2024, which established regional information-sharing networks and liaison offices to combat cross-border drug trade.