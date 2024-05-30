Iraq has developed immunity to sectarianism, says al-Hakim

Shafaq News/ The head of the National State Forces Alliance, Ammar al-Hakim, said on Thursday that Iraq "has developed immunity to sectarianism."

Speaking at a tribal gathering in Al-Diwaniyah governorate, al-Hakim noted that Iraq has endured various agendas aimed at destabilizing the country.

"Iraq has suffered from agendas that tried to hinder the situation in the country, but God has granted us the ability to overcome all challenges, making Iraq stronger than before and giving it immunity to sectarianism and the problems intended to drown the country," he said.

Al-Hakim expressed optimism about Iraq's future, citing "relative financial abundance and the desire for success on the part of the federal government and the local government" as signs of progress.

He added, "The situation is improving, and there are indicators of optimism."