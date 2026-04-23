Iraq extends parliamentary term to allow government formation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament is set to extend its current legislative term, which was due to end in the coming days, until the end of next month following an agreement between the Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi and leaders of political blocs, a lawmaker said on Thursday.

MP Ibtisam Al-Hilali of the State of Law Coalition (SLC) told Shafaq News that the extension aims to facilitate the formation of the next government following the nomination of a candidate by the Shiite Coordination Framework, the largest bloc in the 329-seat parliament, in line with Article 76 of the constitution, which requires the designated prime minister to present a cabinet within 30 days.

Al-Hilali added that several draft laws remain under review in parliamentary committees and are expected to be addressed in upcoming sessions.

Under Iraq’s constitutional system, parliament holds two legislative terms each year, separated by recess periods, though the leadership may extend sessions or convene extraordinary meetings to address urgent political and legislative matters, particularly during government formation or when delayed laws require passage.

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