Iraq disqualifies over 50 candidates ahead of November vote

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq barred 53 candidates from the November 11 parliamentary elections and reinstated 27 others, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Monday.

Hundreds of hopefuls had already been excluded in recent weeks under rules covering criminal records, corruption, forgery, and ties to Saddam Hussein’s former Baath Party.

In its latest lists, the Commission said the new bans were based on the “good conduct and reputation” clause in the Election Law and on rulings by the Accountability and Justice Commission, which enforces Iraq’s de-Baathification rules.

However, legal experts warn that the broad application of “good conduct” has allowed disqualifications on the basis of allegations rather than proven cases, raising concerns of "political interference."

Campaigning begins on October 8 and runs until a day before special voting. Around 30 million Iraqis, out of a population of 46 million, are eligible to cast ballots.